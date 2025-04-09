Robert Pattinson circling key role in Dune 3, reports Variety

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is eyeing "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson to be a part of "Dune: Messiah", the third film in the blockbuster franchise based on Frank Herbert's books.

Sources told Variety that the director is interested in having Pattinson as part of the movie, led by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Villeneuve, also known for acclaimed hits like "Arrival", "Blade Runner 2049", "Sicario", and "Prisoners", is putting final touches on the script of "Dune 3" which is set to start shooting in summer.

A formal offer is yet to be presented to Pattinson and it is unknown which character he would play. Legendary had no comment, according to the publication.

The actor recently co-starred with Zendaya in "The Drama" and played the title role in Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17". He is currently shooting for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey", also starring Zendaya.

Pattinson is already part of a franchise film "The Batman" by Matt Reeves. Its sequel is reported to start filming this year but nothing is confirmed.