Robert Pattinson joins cast of Christopher Nolan's next film

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with Christopher Nolan for the filmmaker's new feature film.

The untitled project is Nolan's next offering following the success of the multiple award-winning "Oppenheimer", which earned him his first Academy Award for best director.

Pattinson, who played one of the lead roles in Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action thriller "Tenet", will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong'o in Nolan's film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

Universal Pictures has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.

Pattinson is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming "Mickey 17", directed by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The actor will also reprise his role of Bruce Wayne aka The Batman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II".