Robert Pattinson on backlash towards his 'Twilight' character: You still stuck on that

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (PTI) Robert Pattinson says he is surprised that people still talk about his performance in the popular teen drama "Twilight", calling the situation crazy.

Advertisment

Pattinson portrayed a vampire named Edward Collen in the film series between 2008 and 2012. "Twilight" films also featured Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. Although many loved the film series, a section of viewers also felt it spoiled the portrayal of vampires as the actor's character was unrealistic.

"I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,'” the 38-year-old actor told GQ Spain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy." In his previous interview, the actor also shared how tense was the environment on the set while making his character. In fact, managers insisted he should smile more.

Advertisment

Pattinson will next feature in Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17". The sci-fi black comedy is now slated to release on April 18. It was earlier supposed to come out in March 2024. PTI ATR BK BK