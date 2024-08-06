Robert Pattinson, Zendaya circling Kristoffer Borgli's upcoming directorial

Los Angeles: Hollywood actors Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are in talks to star together in an upcoming feature from A24 studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is titled "The Drama" and will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who has previously helmed projects like "Dream Scenario" (2023) and "DRIB" (2017).

The film will mark another collaboration for the filmmaker and A24 after "Dream Scenario", starring Nicolas Cage, Dylan Gelula and Julianne Nicholson.

While details are scarce, the story of "The Drama" will revolve around a couple whose romance gets a drastic change prior to their big day.

Aster, Knudsen and Tyler Campellone will serve as producers for Square Peg.

Zendaya most recently worked in "Challengers" alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film released in April, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios and Warner Bros Pictures.

Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17".