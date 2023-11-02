Rock band Deep Purple adds Gurugram stop to upcoming India gig

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) British rock band Deep Purple, set to headline Bandland music festival in December, will perform in Gurugram ahead of their show in Bengaluru, said online ticketing platform BookMyShow on Thursday.

According to the organisers, the band has added a stopover in Gurugram after an overwhelming response from fans of the quintet, considered to be among the pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock music.

The group -- comprising Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride -- will hold a show in Gurugram on December 15, which they will follow up with a performance in Bengaluru on December 17.

"The resurgence of rock band Deep Purple’s comeback to India as headliners at Bandland, the newest music festival IP by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, has ignited an unprecedented wave of consumer interest and passionate conversations by fans across India.

"In light of this overwhelming response and fervent enthusiasm from fans, BookMyShow Live is bringing the legendary rock band to Gurugram on December 15th as a curtain raiser to the electrifying music festival at 'Bandland Arena: Deep Purple – Live in Concert', ahead of their scheduled performance at Bandland in Bengaluru," BookMyShow said in a statement.

Deep Purple, known for songs such as "Highway Star", "Speed King", "Wasted Sunset" and "Hush", will be supported by Parikrama, the Delhi band and the flag bearers of classic rock in India.

Ticket sales for 'Bandland Arena: Deep Purple - Live in Concert' at Airia Mall, Gurugram on December 15 will go live at 6 pm on November 6, exclusively on BookMyShow, stated the press release. PTI RDS RB RDS