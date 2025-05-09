Rock band The Who announces final tour in North America

London, May 9 (PTI) British rock band The Who is set to perform in North America for the last time with their "Song Is Over Tour".

The final tour for the North America will commence on August 16 and conclude on September 28. It will cover cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver, among others.

The founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend held a press conference on Thursday at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London, where they confirmed the news, according to the band's official website.

"Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom!" "To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Look forward to seeing you one last time," Daltrey said.

Townshend added, "Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal." The band was formed in 1964 and is known for the songs like "Pinball Wizard", "Baba O'Riley", "My Generation", and "Love, Reign Over Me".