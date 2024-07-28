'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' a celebration of Hindi cinema, says Karan Johar as film turns one

New Delhi: Director Karan Johar on Sunday marked the first year anniversary of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" and said he is humbled to receive all the love that has come his way since the release of the film.

The Hindi film, which released on July 28, 2023, marked Johar's return to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years. It was produced by the filmmaker's family banner Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", which many said was his career's most gender realised film, starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultural backgrounds.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the filmmaker thanked the cast and crew for their support while making the movie which he described as "a celebration of Hindi cinema".

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! "@ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…" he wrote.

Besides its scale, music, and an ensemble cast including cinema veterans Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the movie was both a critical and commercial success. It earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide in reported earnings.

"Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J!" Johar wrote for the actor with whom previously worked in 2001's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." "Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing 'Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi' to them!" he said, referring to a key plot point in the film.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" is a story of modern relationships but also about gender dynamics in families that need to evolve with time. The film also featured Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma in pivotal roles.

"The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for - @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 …love and immense respect for all of you!" Johar added.

In his post, the 52-year-old also gave a special shout-out to Dharma Productions CEO and best friend Apoorva Mehta, his film's writing team comprising Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy, music composer Pritam Chakraborty, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, costume designer Manish Malhotra, choreographers Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, Ganesh Acharyaa, and Remo D'souza.

"... You all are the wind beneath my wings…love you all!!! To my amazing AD team you were the spine of our film! The production team that weathered every storm…. THANK YOU!!!" he added.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" was released in the 25th anniversary year of Johar's career which boasts of hits such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name is Khan". Prior to this, his last film as a director was 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".