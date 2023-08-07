'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office

Mumbai: "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has raised Rs 105.08 crore at the domestic box office, Dharma Productions announced on Monday.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

Dharma Productions shared the box office update on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

"ISS KAHAANI KI JEET DHOOM DHAAM SE HO RAHI HAI AT THE BOX OFFICE! Aapke jaisa love hai toh sacch mein sab hai!" the banner said in the post.

According to the production house, "Rocky Aur Rani..." added Rs 13.5 crore on the tenth day of its release taking its total earnings to Rs 105.08 crore.

Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, the family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das.