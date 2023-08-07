'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office, mints Rs 210 crore globally

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has raised Rs 105.08 crore and Rs 210 crore at the domestic box office and global box office, respectively, Dharma Productions announced on Monday.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

Dharma Productions shared the box office update on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

"ISS KAHAANI KI JEET DHOOM DHAAM SE HO RAHI HAI AT THE BOX OFFICE! Aapke jaisa love hai toh sacch mein sab hai!" the banner said in the post.

According to the production house, "Rocky Aur Rani..." added Rs 13.5 crore on the tenth day of its release taking its total earnings to Rs 105.08 crore.

Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, the family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das.

Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra are credited as screenplay and dialogue writers on the film, which hit the screens on July 28.

Later in the day, Dharma Productions announced that "Rocky Aur Rani..." had collected Rs 210 crore at the global box office.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Johar thanked the entire cast and crew of the film, his first in seven years after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Prior to the release of "Rocky Aur Rani...", the filmmaker said he was a bundle of nerves.

"I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years.

"Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love (sic)" Johar wrote.

The director, known for "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "My Name is Khan", said he will pen a "separate love letter" for his Rocky and Rani (Ranveer and Alia).

"... I want to say you're the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani. Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon & back - and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again," he added. PTI RDS RDS RDS