'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren says he is finally cancer-free

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Dolph Lundgren says he is cancer-free after battling the disease for over nine years.

Lundgren, best known for playing Russian boxer Ivan Drago in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky IV", shared the news in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

"Health update - finally cancer-free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always," the Swedish-American actor wrote in the caption.

Lundgren, 67, recorded the video message from a hospital bed at UCLA and said he was undergoing a procedure to "get rid of that last tumour." "Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, then I guess I’ll be cancer-free, so I’m looking forward to this procedure. It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. It’s the only way to go," he said.

Lundgren, also known for appearing in "The Expendables" franchise, "Creed II" and "Aquaman", was first diagnosed in 2015 after doctors found a cancerous tumour in his kidney.

After removing that tumour, he was in remission until 2020, when he revealed doctors found a "few more tumors around the area".

At the time, Lundgren said the doctors told him that he had two-three years left to live.