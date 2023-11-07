Romance and comedy missing somewhere in cinema today: Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi: Actor Mrunal Thakur says south films have given her an opportunity to explore romance and comedy, the two genres she believes are missing in cinema today.

Advertisment

The actor, whose current release is the Hindi family comedy "Aankh Micholi", became a sought-after name in Telugu cinema after her debut with 2022's "Sita Ramam".

After "Sita Ramam", which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Thakur said things are more or less the same but now she gets to do films with meatier characters.

"(I now get a chance to play) The characters and films that I resonate with... be a part of films I always wanted to be a part of. Children (cinema), fantasy, romance, these are the genres I wanted to explore. South, Telugu especially, has given me opportunities. When 'Sita Ramam' released, it was something really fresh in the market. Kids, especially, believed in love...

Advertisment

"The love and appreciation I've got post 'Sita Ramam' not just in Telugu but also in Hindi industry is just incredible. People from the north, Kolkata, etc reached out to me and said we need more romantic movies. I feel romance and comedy are missing somewhere (in cinema today)" the actor told PTI.

Thakur, who also has two Telugu films romance drama "Hi Nanna" and massy movie "Family Star" in the pipeline, said she wants to entertain her audience and make them happy at a time when action spectacles appear to be flavour of the year.

"I want them (viewers) to learn so much about human emotions and relationships which took a back seat because there is so much action in the market. There is so much other stuff but not these two things...

Advertisment

"I genuinely wanted to be part of movies which would touch people's hearts. 'Hi Nanna', 'Family Star' and 'Aankh Micholi' are the films which would allow the families to come together, enjoy the movie and somewhere down the line they would feel like a part of it," she added.

The 31-year-old actor said bagging a new project is the least of her worries today.

"Today, I don't have to prove to them that I can perform. Today, my biggest worry is what is going to be my next script. I don't have to worry about whether I will get a film or not," she said.

Advertisment

Thakur, who featured in an episode of the Prime Video series "Made in Heaven 2", said she would love to do a full-fledged web show one day. The actor was previously supposed to play young Queen Sivagami in Netflix's "Baahubali: Before the Beginning", a project which now reportedly features Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.

"I was actually a part of 'Baahubali' series which had nine episodes, which unfortunately didn't come out but it was something nice. Even if today it was ever being made, it has to be me. Sivagami has to be me. But if not that I would definitely (do a web series) if the story is good, the character is good, I'm just waiting for the right one," she added.

The actor's next release is "Pippa", a war drama set to start streaming on Prime Video from November 10.