Ronit, Neelam Bose Roy renew vows on 20th wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Actor couple Ronit Bose Roy and Neelam Bose Roy tied the knot once again as they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in an intimate ceremony.

According to Ronit's Instagram posts, they got married at their home temple.

"Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi se karoonga! (I'll marry you a thousand times over) Happiest 20th anniversary my love," the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actor captioned a montage of the ceremony.

In the caption of another video, he wrote: "Mujhse shaadi karogi? Phir se? (Will you marry me? Once again?)." "Renewing our vows: Part 2," the TV star wrote alongside his video in which the couple can be seen taking pheras.

While Ronit is also known for the shows "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and the film "Kaabil", Neelam has featured on TV serial "Saans".

The couple are parents to daughter Aador, 18, and son Agastya, 16.