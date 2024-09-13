Rosamund Pike to lead corporate thriller series 'Thumblite'

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (PTI) Hollywood star Rosamund Pike is set to headline "Thumblite", an upcoming corporate thriller show from Netflix.

Scott Z. Burns, the writer of hit movies such as "The Bourne Ultimatum", "Contagion" and "The Report", has created the Silicon Valley-set show, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

According to the official description, "Thumblite" will examine the "schemes, rivalries, visions and obsessions of the power brokers and their underlings as they vie for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known”.

Burns will serve as a showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series. Pike will also executive produce with Michael Ellenberg, Scott Galloway, Greg Jacobs and Lindsey Springer.

The British actor is best known for her many acclaimed performances in movies such as “Saltburn”, “I Care A Lot”, “Gone Girl”, “A Private War” and “Die Another Day”. She currently stars in the Amazon high fantasy series “The Wheel of Time”.

Burns most recently created the climate change anthology series "Extrapolations" for Apple TV+.