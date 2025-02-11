'Rule Breakers' a powerful statement about courage: Ali Fazal on his next international film

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Actor Ali Fazal, who has previously featured in Hollywood films like "Death on the Nile" and "Victoria & Abdul", said he is proud to be part of "Rule Breakers", his next international release.

Slated to hit the big screen in North America on March 7, a day ahead of International Women's Day, the upcoming film explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan.

"Rule Breakers" is directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Nikohl Boosheri.

Described as a gripping, women-centric drama, the movie follows the story of a "visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict." Fazal, who plays the character of Samir Sinha, a techie from Los Angeles in "Rule Breakers", said the film is nothing less of a "gem".

"I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it. 'Rule Breakers' is not just a story; it’s a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education.

"Releasing it on the eve of Women’s Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this journey on the big screen," the actor said in a statement.

"Rule Breakers" is produced by Angel Studios.