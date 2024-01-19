Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan collaborating for new film

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan are set to reunite for a new feature project.

Coogler, who worked with Jordan on critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies "Fruitvale Station", "Creed" and "Black Panther", will direct the new project with Jordan starring in the lead role, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Touted to be an original genre movie, the project marks the first spec script from Coogler through his production banner, Proximity Media.

The filmmaker will be producing along with his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

The new film will be Coogler's first project since 2022's “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the sequel to his 2018's "Black Panther".

Coogler and Jordan first collaborated for 2013's "Fruitvale Station”, a film based on the events leading to the death of a young black man at the Fruitvale district station in Oakland.

Their second project was “Creed”, which launched a spin-off franchise to Sylvester Stallone's “Rocky” series.

Jordan then played antagonist Erik Killmonger in Coogler's Marvel film "Black Panther", which was nominated for the Oscar for best picture. PTI RB RB