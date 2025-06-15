Ryan Coogler praises Christopher Nolan, calls him 'mentor'

Los Angeles: Ryan Coogler, best known for helming "Sinners" and "Black Panther" film series, says acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is like his "mentor", and credits him for making the world richer with his movies.

Coogler said both Nolan and his wife and producer Emma Thomas are "amazing people", but before that they are "lovers of cinema".

"This is my guy (Nolan). I’ve come to know him. I’ve come to know his wife...Amazing people," he said, according to the entertainment news outlet IndieWire.

"First and foremost, they’re just lovers of cinema, and lovers of family. The world is richer because they’re making movies. He is a mentor of mine." Coogler's latest work is "Sinners", which he directed and wrote. It released in April. He is also working on the third installment of the "Black Panther" franchise. The film will star Denzel Washington.