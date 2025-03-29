Ryan Coogler wants to collaborate with Denzel Washington: Been dying to work with him

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Ryan Coogler says he is eager to collaborate with Hollywood star Denzel Washington and plans to cast him in "Black Panther 3".

Coogler, who has directed two "Black Panther" films, said he has got "every intention" to work with Washington in the third installment.

“I’ve been dying to work with Denzel. I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen.

"He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us, now," he said during Nightcap podcast according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 38-year-old director added it won't take long for the film's third installment.

"Black Panther" movies started with the 2018 first part, which featured Chadwick Boseman as the eponymous superhero, who is the king of the fictional African kingdom Wakanda.

In its sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022), Letitia Wright's Shuri took on the mantle of Black Panther, a tweak in the script following Boseman's death from colon cancer in 2020.