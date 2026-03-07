Ryan Gosling-starrer 'Project Hail Mary' to release in India on March 26

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) "Project Hail Mary", featuring Hollywood star Ryan Gosling in the lead role, is set to release in theatres in India on March 26.

The film is directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller and is produced by the Amazon MGM Studios banner. It is distributed by Sony Pictures International.

The project will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages across IMAX and other premium large formats, according to a press release.

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, the film follows Ryland Grace, essayed by Gosling, a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there.

Actors Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub round off the cast of the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR