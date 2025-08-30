Ryan Gosling starts filming for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) The production on "Star Wars: Starfighter", headlined by Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, has commenced.

Helmed by Shawn Levy, known for directing the 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine", which went on to break box office records, "Star Wars: Starfighter" is slated to hit the big screen on May 28, 2027.

The makers shared the news on the official X handle on Thursday. "Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter," read the caption of the post.

Also starring Mia Goth and Matt Smith in the role of a villain, the upcoming film promises to explore the “Star Wars” universe five years after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

But the film is a standalone and is not connected to previous "Star Wars" movies or characters despite falling in the same timeline.

Actors Flynn Gray, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams round off the cast of the film.

Levy and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy are producing the project. Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen serve as executive producers on the film.