Ryan Gosling to star in Shawn Levy-directed 'Star Wars: Starfighter' movie

Los Angeles: Ryan Gosling will lead the new Star Wars movie, "Star Wars: Starfighter", which will be directed by Shawn Levy and land in theatres on May 28, 2027, LucasFilm announced on Friday.

Lucasfilm's President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni announced the all-new theatrical release set in the Star Wars Galaxy at the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production later this year, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a time that has not been explored on screen yet.

Levy is a director and producer of both film and television series, including “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Stranger Things.” Gosling most recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster “Barbie,” for which he received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. His other credits include “La La Land” “The Notebook” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”