Ryan Reynolds responds to Martha Stewart saying he's 'not so funny in real life'

Los Angeles: Days after Martha Stewart said Ryan Reynolds is "not so funny" off-screen as he is on screen, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star has a comeback very much in sync with his sarcastic humour.

The 48-year-old actor, who is Stewart's neighbour in New York's Bedford, responded to her remarks in an X post on Saturday, writing, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once." "The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," he further wrote.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Bilt Rewards' November "Rent Free" game show, entrepreneur and TV personality Stewart (83) told Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain that Reynolds is "very serious" when asked which celebrities she thought Bilt members named as "the most fun to hang out with".

"He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those? And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life.

"No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble," she said.

The celebrities who were Stewart's favourite picks were: Brad Pitt and George Clooney with Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift as honourable mentions.