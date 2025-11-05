Ryan Reynolds to star in live-action adaptation of 'Eloise'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (PTI) "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the live-action adaptation of "Eloise" alongside debutante Mae Schenk.

The film, which has been in development since 2020, is based on the beloved children’s book about a mischievous young girl who lives on the "tippy-top floor" of the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, as per the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the plot hasn't been revealed, Netflix has described it as a "wholly original adventure" based on 1950s the book series written by Kay Thompson which was illustrated by Hilary Knight.

Schenk's titular character Eloise will fight against Reynolds, who is playing an "original villainous character" in the movie, according to Netflix.

Amy Sherman-Palladino of "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvellous Mrs Maisel" fame is directing and writing, with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton co-writing the screenplay.

"Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza," said Hannah Minghella, Netflix’s head of feature animation and family film, as quoted by the outlet.

"It's an honour to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm—Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds—in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film," she added.

Eloise has spawned multiple projects like "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime" for Walt Disney TV in 2003 as well as an animated series "Me, Eloise!" which ran on the Starz Kids and Family Network in 2006.

Reynolds was last seen in the 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine", he is also set to star in "Animal Friends", "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Mayday".