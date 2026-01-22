S S Rajamouli lauds Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff' trailer: She is unstoppable

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Filmmaker S S Rajamouli penned a note on social media to praise his "Varanasi" star Priyanka Chopra's performance in her upcoming Hollywood film "The Bluff".

The filmmaker re-shared the trailer on his Instagram story on Thursday, praising Priyanka's presence in the movie.

“Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises... What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff,” he wrote.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

"Varanasi" is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure, which also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is set to release in 2027.