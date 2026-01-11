Saba Azad wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, shares pictures with actor

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) "Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy", said actor Saba Azad as she penned a heartfelt note for Bollywood superstar and her partner Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday.

Saba shared a series of pictures alongside the actor on her Instagram handle on Saturday. "Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy," she wrote in the caption.

"On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan," she added.

Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They share two children, Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Hrithik's latest work is "War 2", which released in August 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It was a sequel to the 2019 release "War", where the actor essayed the role of Kabir.

Saba's featured in "Songs of Paradise", a musical drama inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum's life. It released in August on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Danish Renzu and also had Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.