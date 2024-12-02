'Sabarmati Report' reveals hidden truths: Hema Malini

Mathura, Dec 2 (PTI) BJP MP and renowned actress Hema Malini has said that the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report' exposes the truth behind the 2002 train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat that was kept hidden for years.

Advertisment

While visiting her parliamentary constituency Mathura on Sunday during a break from the Winter Session of Parliament, Malini watched the matinee show of the film at Roopam Cinema Hall.

Talking to reporters later, she said 'The Sabarmati Report' was "a very good film" and cleared several misconceptions about the event.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, 'The Sabarmati Report' was released on November 15 this year. The film is based on the 2002 Godhra train incident and features Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

Advertisment

"It is a very good movie. It shows what really happened. There were so many misconceptions about this incident (the Godhra case). People were saying it was an accident, but the film reveals otherwise. We all know that the truth has been hidden for years, and this movie has brought it to light," she said.

She also praised Kapoor's efforts and Massey's performance.

Speaking about the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Malini remarked, "What is happening there is not right. It should not happen. We have raised this issue with the government and discussed it with the prime minister. The government is working on this matter." Expressing her surprise over the violence, the actress said, "It is shocking that for so many years, everyone (Hindus and Muslims) lived together in harmony. Suddenly, everything has changed. Hindus are targeted every time." PTI COR KIS RHL