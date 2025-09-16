Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026

Los Angeles: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its lineup for the upcoming year where musicians Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G will be headlining.

The headliners are scheduled to perform twice, once on from April 10 to 12 then April 17-19, next year. Carpenter will perform Friday, followed by Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday.

Anyma is also set to deliver the world premiere “Anyma presents Æden", according to their official Instagram post.

Other stars set to perform at the show according to the festival's official instagram post are Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The XX, Disclosure and Nine Inch Noize, among others.

On Saturday, The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis and David Byrne are set to take to the Coachella stages.

And finally, on Sunday, performers include Young Thug, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs and Subtronics among many others.

"Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Register now for access," the caption to the post read.

Carpenter released her seventh studio album, "Man’s Best Friend" in August while Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, "Swag", in July and then released a surprise bonus album, "Swag II" soon after. Columbian singer Karol G, released her fifth studio album, "Tropicoqueta", in June.