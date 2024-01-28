Sad and disappointed: B Praak on Delhi's Kalkaji temple stage collapse

New Delhi: Stressing the need for sound management, singer B Praak said he was "disappointed" after a stage set up for a religious function at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured in the tragic incident which occurred around 12.30 am, police said. Around 1,600 people attended the 'jagran' which was organised at the Mahant Parishar of Kalkaji temple on Saturday.

Praak, who performed at the event, shared a video message on his Instagram Story soon after the incident.

"I am very sad and disappointed. This is the first time I saw something like this happen at a place where I was performing... At Ma Kalkaji Mandir. I hope those who suffered injuries get well soon," said the 37-year-old, known for songs "Teri Mitti" and "Filhall".

Nothing is more valuable than life, the singer said, adding that the management at the function tried to control the crowd but emotions of the devotees were running high.

"Management is very important. They tried to explain it to the crowd and asked them to move back but it's your love for the goddess and for me... But we have to be very careful from hereon and take utmost care of the children, elderly and everybody else.

"There is nothing more valuable than life and can never be. We have to be very careful that no one's life is at risk. I'll come again when the goddess calls me, but we will have to be very careful. This should have never happened," Praak added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo, no prior permission was granted for the event, but sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order.

An elevated wooden platform supported by an iron frame was set up near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs. Around 12.30 am, the elevated platform collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and fell on those seated below, the DCP said.

All those injured in the incident were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Safdarjung and MAX hospitals, the senior officer said, adding the condition of all those injured is stated to be stable.

An FIR under sections 337, 304A and 188 of the IPC was registered against the organisers and further probe into the matter has been launched, the DCP said.