Sadhu Meher who acted in films of Shyam Benegal, Mrinal Sen dies

Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) Veteran actor Sadhu Meher who essayed key characters in films made by directors such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Tapan Sinha died at his residence in Mumbai on Friday, the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Meher, who hailed from Odisha’s Boudh district, was 84.

He also acted, directed and produced several Odia movies.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned Meher’s demise and said that he has left a mark with his flawless performances in both Hindi and Odia films.

“Meher is the first Odia actor to be honoured with the National Film Award. His departure is an irreparable loss to the art world,” Patnaik said.

In his early career, Meher acted in Mrinal Sen’s ‘Bhuban Shome’ (1969) and ‘Mrigaya’ (The Royal Hunt, 1977) and Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’ (The Seeding, 1974).

He bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for ‘Ankur’.

Meher acted in several episodes of Doordarshan’s popular detective series Byomkesh Bakshi.

He has also acted in Anil Kapoor and Kajol starrer Bollywood movie ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai’ (1999).

Born in Guvellipadar village near Palsagura in Boud district, Meher later entered into Odia film industry.

The popular Odia films under his direction include ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Aparichita’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Abhilasha’, He acted in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Bhukha'.

Meher also acted in several Bengali films including those directed by Buddhadev Dasgupta, Sandip Ray and Utpalendu Chakraborty.

He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2017 for lifetime contribution to the field of entertainment. He was felicitated by the Odisha government with Jaydev Samman in 2011. PTI AAM NN