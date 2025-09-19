Sahher Bambba and Anya Singh loved starry cameos in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) For actors Anya Singh and Sahher Bambba, the opportunity to share the screen space with legends like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan -- who all feature in cameo appearances in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" -- was a dream come true moment.

Set against the glamorous yet challenging backdrop of Bollywood, the show marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan. The series, which made its debut on Netflix, is a co-creation of Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, and it seamlessly blends humor with a captivating narrative.

“Ba***ds of Bollywood” delves into the life of a charming outsider (Lakshya Lalwani) as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood.

Singh, who portrays the role of a manager to the newcomer, Aasmaan Singh, reflected on her experience of sharing screen with both Shah Rukh and Aamir.

"Did we want to be in a room with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan or Bobby Deol? Yes. Did we think it was achievable? I think this show kind of put all our dreams together and it's like, ‘Now, go work with everyone’. It was too fleeting.

"But when you sit back with yourself, you are like, ‘Wow, I got this opportunity to interact and have a conversation, and know who they are as people and not the people that are projected outside. That's just a great feeling,” she told PTI in an interview.

For Bambba, the thrill of working with Salman Khan was a highlight. She essays the part of Karishma Talwar, the daughter of superstar Ajay Talwar, portrayed by Bobby Deol in the series.

“I think you’ve seen it (the scene) in the teaser, with Mr. Salman Khan. It was never there on paper. We were shooting for a scene and he just happened to come and give a shot. That was really memorable.

"Other than that, even SRK did come on set, towards the end, for a day or two. Just being in his presence was just an amazing feeling,” the actor, who made her film acting debut with “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” opposite Karan Deol, said.

Bambba said streaming platforms have given diverse opportunities to an actor like her to shine.

She has been part of OTT shows like historical drama, “The Empire”, romantic series “Dil Bekaraar”, the sports drama film, “The Miranda Brothers”, which released on JioCinema last year.

“There are goods and the bads (things) in the industry. I would like to focus on the good part. The fact that with the advent of OTT, a lot of people are getting more opportunities, whether it's aspiring actors, filmmakers. So, I think that's a huge shift that has happened. I’m very happy about that,” she said.

“Ba***ds of Bollywood” also stars Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor among others.

The show is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.