Sai Pallavi celebrates one year of 'Amaran'

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Actor Sai Pallavi celebrated the first anniversary of her film "Amaran", which featured her alongside South star Sivakarthikeyan.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film released on October 31, 2024 and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Pallavi thanked the team of the film and the filmmaker for his "trust and resilience".

She wrote, "1 year of #Amaran. Thank you for the experience and memories, Dear team." The pictures featured the glimpses of making the film and actor's preparation for her role.

"Thank you for the trust and resilience, @rajkumarperiasamy Sir," she added.

"'Amaran" revolved around a true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army`s Rajput Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his valour during a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pallavi essayed the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the film.

The actor, who got her breakthrough in 2015 with her role in "Premam. She later went on to feature in several projects, including "Fidaa", "Gargi", "Shyam Singha Roy", among others.