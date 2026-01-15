Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' to release in May

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Romance drama "Ek Din", starring actors Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, will debut in theatres across the country on May 1, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is backed by production banner Aamir Khan Productions, owned by Khan's superstar father Aamir Khan.

"In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din #SaiPallavi #JunaidKhan," the banner posted on social media alongside a poster which stated that the movie will be released on May 1.

The film was earlier titled "Mere Raho" and initially scheduled to release in November 2025 but was postponed.

"Ek Din" is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai romance drama "One Day", which was about a young man who falls in love with his colleague but does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her. He makes a wish -- to be with her for just one day -- and, to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

The movie marks the Hindi cinema debut of Pallavi, best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as "Premam", "Shyam Singha Roy", "Gargi" and "Amaran".

It is the third feature project for Junaid, who made his acting debut with "Maharaj" in 2024 and then starred in the 2025 romantic comedy "Loveyapa".

"Ek Din" is produced by Aamir, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, and feature music by Ram Sampath.

Pallavi has another Hindi film in the line-up -- Nitesh Tiwari's sprawling two-part epic "Ramayana", in which she will play Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Raavan. PTI RB RB RB