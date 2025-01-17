Advertisment
Saif Ali Khan doing 'very well', his health parameters have improved: Doctors

Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack, is doing "very well" and his parameters have improved, doctors treating him said on Friday.

The 54-year-old actor, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the brutal attack in his Bandra apartment by an intruder on early Thursday.

Khan is being shifted from the Intensive Care Units (ICU) to a special room at the private hospital, said the doctors.

"Today we will be restricting visitors as we want Saif Ali Khan to rest. He has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection, they added.

