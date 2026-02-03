Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi team up with Rahul Dholakia for period film 'Hum Hindustani'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Saif Ali Khan, the star of Netflix's first original "Sacred Games", said it was lovely to be back on the streamer with period film "Hum Hindustani", which revolves around a team of officials battling chaos, resistance and impossible odds to to deliver India's first elections.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia of "Parzania" and "Raees" fame, the movie, inspired by true events, also features Pratik Gandhi as a cop. It is produced by Emmay Entertainment with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani serving as producers.

"Honestly, it feels like being at home because Netflix and I started off together 10 years ago... 'Sacred Games' was amazing. And I think it always stood for high quality. And the people that we work with, even in the production, have made sure that we make a lovely kind of good-looking and very interesting product every time.

"And this time, to get a chance to do a film like this, to work with Pratik, our production ... has been incredible. We got a subject about how India became the world's largest democracy," Saif said at the Next on Netflix event here.

Pratik, who was last seen in "Saare Jahan Se Achha" on the streamer, said it feels great to be working in different genres.

"When you’ve compelling stories, smart writing, brilliant directors, and talented actors, you’ve to amp up your game, and a platform gives you freedom to experiment, the least the actor can do is experiment fearlessly and the result will be that people will like it and applaud it. It encourages us to do more experiments. Talking about democracy, this is the best film to come up with," Pratik added.

The film also features Deepak Dobrial, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Danger.

Saif also shared details about his second film with the streamer, titled "Kartavya", which, he said, they just finished shooting.

"We just finished doing a movie called 'Kartavya' which is really great... Shah Rukh's company, Red chillies, produced it and it's going to be coming out soon. And it's a really lovely piece by a director called Pulkit," he said.

"Kartavya", also starring Rasika Duggal, is a mystery thriller. When a journalist is killed while exposing a revered godman, a small town SHO in Western Uttar Pradesh is made the fall guy and forced to decide whether his duty lies with the law, his family, or the truth.