Saif Ali Khan's residence gets new layer of security with CCTV installations

Mumbai: CCTV cameras were installed on Tuesday at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai taking precautionary measures following a knife attack on him.

Advertisment

The installation comes in the aftermath of an incident where Bangladeshi national Sharif-ul-Islam entered his Bandra residence with alleged theft intentions, leading to Saif Ali Khan sustaining serious injuries.

The intention of setting up security cameras was to enhance security measures after heart-wrenching incidents came to light.

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.

Advertisment

Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury.

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room.