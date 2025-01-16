Saif knife attack: Celebrities and politicians express shock, question lawlessness in Mumbai

Mumbai: Film celebrities and politicians, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and Chiranjeevi, expressed shock over the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai with several others questioning lawlessness in the city.

Advertisment

The 54-year-old actor, who was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at around 2.30 am on Thursday at his Bandra home, was hospitalised and underwent surgery. He is out of danger, his representative said.

Banerjee and Kejriwal wished for the actor's speedy recovery in their social media posts.

"It’s very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," Banerjee posted on X.

Advertisment

Kejriwal said, "Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time."

Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the incident at Saif's residence is another "high profile attempt on life" after the firing outside superstar Salman Khan's home and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

"The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names...

Advertisment

"All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," she wrote on X.

This is strange. After reading the piece more the question as to how state intelligence did not gauge the threat for other actors in the black buck case. Moreover why is Lawrence Bishnoi gang being given a free run from Sabarmati jail, who is protecting him and why is he being… https://t.co/V0KjL3i7nv — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 16, 2025

Advertisment

Actor Pooja Bhatt tagged Mumbai Police in a post and questioned the "lawlessness" in the city, which is home to several celebrities as well as top industrialists.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," she said.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery." Imtiaz Ali, the director of Saif's 2009 movie "Love Aaj Kal", shared a picture of the actor on Instagram Stories and wrote, "My brave brother."

Advertisment

Parineeti Chopra said,"Get well soon Saif." Sonu Sood posted on X, "Saddened to hear about the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a swift recovery and a full return to health.

Saddened to hear about the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a swift recovery and a full return to health. Stay strong, brother. #SaifAliKhan — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 16, 2025

Advertisment

Stay strong, brother. #SaifAliKhan" Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who worked with Saif on films such as "Agent Vinod" and "Bullet Raja", said the incident is saddening.

VIDEO | “It’s sad. He is my friend and fellow artist… Mumbai Police is investigating and the thief will be caught. I pray for his recovery,” says BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) on knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/zXKJcRXKpr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025

Advertisment

"He's my friend and co-actor... Government and police administration is working to nab the culprits. The culprit will be caught soon, Mumbai police has a good reputation. He'll be given strict punishment. Security of actors should be given importance. I pray to lord that Saif recovers soon," Kishan told PTI.

South star Jr NTR, who recently shared screen space with Saif in Telugu hit "Devara", said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif.

"Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," he added.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who directed Saif and Rani Mukerji's 2004 hit "Hum Tum", said the incident was scary. "Praying for Saif’s speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan," he wrote on X.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon." The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at Saif's 12th floor house in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra area.

The actor's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary" though police were yet to comment on it.

No person has been arrested so far, a senior police official said.

After Khan's medical procedure, his team said the actor has come out of the surgery and is out of danger.

"He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," the statement said.