New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Veteran star Saira Banu has become the latest celebrity to join the microblogging site X.

Banu, whose credits include notable performances in projects such as "Gopi", "Hera Pheri", and "Sagina", announced the news by sharing her first post on the platform on Saturday, on the occasion of her 81st birthday.

The post featured throwback pictures of Banu. The first picture had the actor standing in front of the cake. Followed by another picture featuring Banu alongside her late husband and the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

The "Junglee" actor said she will use the platform to talk about life, relive memories, and remember Kumar.

"Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts," she wrote in the caption.

Banu is also active on Instagram. She has over 1 lakh followers on the platform and often shares posts in memory of Kumar.

Her bio reads, "Hindustan ke 'Kohinoor' Dilip Sahab ke liye. Hamari zindagi ki andekhay aur ansunay kissey." PTI ATR ATR ATR