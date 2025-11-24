Saira Banu remembers Dharmendra as family: 'Dilip sahab considered him a younger brother'

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar were like brothers who loved playing badminton and were foodies at heart, veteran actor Saira Banu said on Monday remembering her co-star of "Aadmi Aur Insaan" co-star.

In their lifetime, Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar starred together on two occasions -- first in Dharmendra's only Bengali film "Paari" (1966) and then in its 1972 remake "Anokha Milan". In both films, Dilip Kumar had cameo appearances.

Dharmendra often cited Dilip Kumar's 1948 film "Shaheed" for inspiring him to become an actor. And when he joined movies, he became friends with the matinee star, who died in 2021 at the age of 98.

Banu said they both considered Dharmendra as their family.

"It's the saddest day because he is family. I'm shocked. I thought we will celebrate his birthday," Banu told PTI.

"Dilip sahab considered him like a younger brother. They shared a relationship that went beyond work. We've been there for each other in good and bad times. He was one of those rare people who visited Dilip sahab quite often, whether he was in hospital or at home. Sometimes he would come at odd hours as well," she added.

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar were both "complete foodies", remembers Banu.

"Whenever Dharam ji would come home to visit us, there was a special biryani that was cooked for him. He loved it so much that he would even take it home. There were times when he would just randomly say, 'Send your special biryani to my house', such was the relationship," she said.

The two cinema stars would also play badminton whenever they would get time.

"They both played very well. I remember when Dilip sahab was in Madras for a long time due to film shoots—whenever Dharam ji was there, he would visit, and the two would play badminton," she said.

Banu said Dharmendra used to consult about family matters with Dilip Kumar.

"When Sunny (Deol) was to make his acting debut, Dharam ji had come home to meet Dilip sahab. Dilip sahab even went for the mahurat of the film. He was there for Bobby (Deol) as well. There were times when Dharam ji would be worried about certain things and he would come home to seek advice," she added.

Dharmendra had been battling old age-related issues for a long time and Banu said she spoke to the late actor earlier this month before he was hospitalised.

"I remember speaking to him before he was hospitalized. I told him, 'I shall come and visit' and he said, 'I'm okay, don't worry, I'll come and see you soon". But that meeting never happened," she said.

Banu and Dharmendra worked on a number of films together including "Jwaar Bhata", "Aayee Milan Ki Bela", "Resham Ki Dori", "International Crook", "Pocket Maar", "Saazish", "Chaitali" and "Shaadi". PTI KKP RB RB RB