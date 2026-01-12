Saiyami Kher to feature in Vikram Phadnis' film

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor Saiyami Kher is set to feature in an upcoming drama film from designer Vikram Phadnis, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the project.

The film also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin alongside Kher. The makers have started production of the film in Mumbai, according to a press release.

The "Mirzya" actor said the story of the film has deeply resonated with her. "Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2026. This film came to me at a very special time. The story resonated deeply with me, and I really am very grateful Vikram thought me worthy of this part," she said in a statement.

Kher said its a challenging role.

"It’s a challenging role that requires emotional honesty, and I’m grateful to be starting the year with a project that excites me so much as an actor," she added.

The untitled film is produced by Reel Euphoria in association with Knight Sky Movies.

It marks the third directorial for Phadnis and also reunites Singh and Kher after their 2025 film "Jaat". Released on April 10, it was directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Also starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, the film revolved around a traveller (Deol) seeking an apology from a crime boss (Hooda) in a lawless Andhra village, leading to intense clashes, gritty action, and themes of justice and corruption.

Kher will next feature in "Haiwaan" alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar. PTI ATR