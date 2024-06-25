Sajan Mishra to perform in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) Noted Hindustani classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Sajan Mishra, his son Swaransh and poet, and humorist Surender Sharma will perform at an event here.

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat is being organised in Dehradun for the first time by Jashn-e-Adab in association with the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the organisers said.

Participating in the two-day event beginning on June 28 will be a host of musicians, poets and actors, including Faisal Malik who shot to fame with his portrayal of "Prahlad Cha" in the popular Hindi web series Panchayat.

Malik will take part in a panel discussion on "OTT ke Vibhinna Rang" at the event that will have performances by famous qawwali singer Sarfaraz Anwar Sabri, ghazal singer Sanawar Ali Khan and a recital by poet Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan.

The event will be held at an auditorium on Haridwar Road and entry will be free. PTI ALM RHL