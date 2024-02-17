Sajid Nadiadwala meets Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Saturday said he had a meeting with Thailand's prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, to explore joint ventures that would enhance the filming environment in the country.

The producer has shot some of his films such as “Baaghi”, “Baaghi 2”, “Housefull 2”, “Anjaana Anjaani”, and “Heropanti” in Thailand.

In a post on social media Thavisin said his government is focused on promoting filmmaking culture in Thailand.

“Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala came to talk with me to find ways to support filmmakers who will be filming in Thailand. Both in terms of tax measures and benefits. I assure you that this government is focused on promoting filmmaking because it will stimulate the country's economy through tourism and culture which is the soft power of Thailand,” he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

In a statement on Saturday,Nadiadwala said the idea behind the meeting was to build a strong creative relationship with Thailand.

“It was truly a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Thavisin and discuss subjects beyond just creative partnerships. It was more for building a strong relationship and exchanging ideas to make the process of filming seamless in Thailand,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Nadiadwala has films such as Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Chandu Champion”, “Housefull 5” headlined by Akshay Kumar, and Ahan Shetty’s next untitled movie in the pipeline. PTI KKP BK BK