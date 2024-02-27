Sajid Nadiadwala to team up with Rajinikanth on a Pan-India film

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as “Chhichhore”, “Housefull” franchise, “83” and “Bawaal”, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson.

“It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!” the post read.

However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

According to a source close to the production, “It will be a Pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.” Rajinikanth’s latest release is “Lal Salaam”, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.