'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' crosses Rs 500 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai: Prabhas-starrer "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has grossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

The makers shared the latest box office figures on the official X page of "Salaar".

"#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office (GBOC) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs," the post read.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.