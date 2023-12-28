'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' crosses Rs 500 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai: Prabhas-starrer "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has grossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Thursday.
Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.
The makers shared the latest box office figures on the official X page of "Salaar".
"#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office (GBOC) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs," the post read.
𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑨 𝑹𝑬𝑷𝑨𝑰𝑹𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫𝑺 💥#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹ 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 at the worldwide box office (𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur… pic.twitter.com/S9Tc1H6OmO— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 28, 2023
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).
The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.