Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai; son Salman visits Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after a sudden health scare, sources said.

The 90-year-old, father of actor Salman Khan, was rushed to the hospital around 8.30 am after he reportedly felt extremely giddy. He was first attended to by his family doctor before being shifted for emergency care, the sources said.

Hospital sources said Salim Khan was moved to the Intensive Care Unit and is being treated by a multi-speciality team, led by Dr Jalil Parkar, with neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon and neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange among the doctors involved.

Reports said he was diagnosed with a blood clot, linked to complications from high blood pressure. He was put on ventilator support and underwent surgery late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, the sources said.

Hospital authorities and medical updates shared with news agencies, including PTI, said his condition was stable after the procedure, though he remains on ventilator support and under close observation.

Family members, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and Salma Khan, were seen arriving at the hospital through the day. Close associates, including writer Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt, also visited.

Lilavati Hospital issued an initial bulletin confirming Salim Khan’s admission and said his condition was stable under observation. The hospital said it was withholding detailed medical specifics initially, citing family privacy.

A further press briefing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 am to share updates with the family’s consent, the hospital said.

Salim Khan, one half of the Salim-Javed duo, is credited with shaping a defining era of Hindi cinema in the 1970s. The pair wrote films including “Sholay”, “Deewaar”, “Zanjeer”, “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Trishul”, “Don” and “Kranti”.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, members of the film fraternity and fans posted messages wishing him a speedy recovery. The family has kept a low profile, focusing on being by his side.