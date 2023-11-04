Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail brings 'sibling camaraderie' to 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have joined their superstar brother Salman Khan on reality show “Bigg Boss 17” and the duo believe their real-life camaraderie would be entertaining for the viewers.

The trio have previously worked together in different capacities on films such as “Auzaar”, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Hello Brother”, “Jai Ho”, “Tubelight”, and “Dabangg” franchise.

Salman hosts the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of “Bigg Boss” on Friday and Saturday, while Sohail and Arbaaz feature in a special section called "Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail" every Sunday.

“We are very much at ease with each other. There isn't much age gap between us and we have grown up together with common friends and doing the same things. We have a great sense of camaraderie. We are more like friends, we respect each other and we don’t hesitate to tell each other anything we like or dislike," Arbaaz told PTI in an interview.

Sohail added he feels more comfortable in working with his siblings.

“If given a choice I’ll work with my siblings because they are saleable, competent and actively part of the industry. There’s a comfort level, so you can have better interaction and there’s more that you can discuss,” the actor-filmmaker said.

Collaborating with their superstar brother Salman is only an advantage, believes the duo.

“There’s advantage of working with Salman, there cannot be any disadvantage of working with him. Whenever we have worked with him, we have benefited in terms of popularity or being part of a good film or doing a good role,” Arbaaz said.

“It is only an advantage for us or anyone,” Sohail added.

Sohail also teased that the trio is working on a film titled “My Punjabi Nikah”, in which they all will be involved in different capacities.

“We will come together soon (for a film). There’s a film that we are planning. We are finishing the last leg of the script. It is called ‘My Punjabi Nikah’. Once we finish scripting, then we will do casting and by the end of the year we will go on floors,” he said.

The celebrity participants of the new season are Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel and Sunny Arya.

"Bigg Boss 17" airs on Colors and is available for streaming on JioCinema. PTI KKP SHD SHD