Salman Khan advocates for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said people should celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in an eco-friendly manner as the sight of scattered parts of idols in the sea is not nice.

Salman joined hands with Divjay Foundation along with Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, Mumbai Police and Chattra Sansad for the initiative "Bacche Bole Morya" to advocate the need of cleanliness and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season.

"Eco-friendly Ganesha has been coming to our house for a very long time. Until there is a purity in the festival, you can't celebrate (the festival)...

"After the visarjan, some idols' head, trunk, leg are scattered everywhere and some people step on other scattered idols of Lord Ganesha. It's not nice. Basically, I want to say I won't throw garbage and won't let others throw garbage," Salman Khan told reporters here on the red carpet.

The event was also attended by Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri, Amruta Fadnavis, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Police commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

During the cultural and musical program, eco-friendly Ganesha idols, created from natural and biodegradable materials, crafted by BMC School students across Mumbai, were unveiled.

Addressing the BMC School students, Salman shared the message of cleanliness with music and dance.

"We have been getting eco-friendly Ganesha for a long time because (during and post visarjan) there are law and order and cleanliness issues.... Paper, plastic cups and bottles are thrown around and they are cleaned by BMC workers the next day.

"It's not good. It's better if everyone uses eco-friendly Ganesha idols. There are people who behave well in other countries like America, Switzerland, Dubai but throw garbage here in our country. Children can teach elders to keep up with the cleanliness," said Khan.