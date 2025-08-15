Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others celebrate Independence Day 2025

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Kajol, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Vikrant Massey, among other celebrities, extended their wishes on the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Several celebrities shared posts on their respective social media handles to mark the occasion.

Salman posted a video on his Instagram handle, which featured him singing "Saare Jahan Se Achcha". "Happy Independence Day", he wrote in the caption, adding a flag emoji along.

Akshay shared a series of pictures alongside the workers, cleaning the beach. "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean...all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay," he wrote in the caption.

Guru Randhawa uploaded a video of himself holding the flag.

"My love, My life, My Pride, My India (flag emoji). Wishing all my Indians and everyone all over the world a very Happy Independence Day. Proud Indian," he wrote.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind." Ananya Panday posted a picture with the flag and wrote, "Sare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara." Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an Instagram story. It read, "Let's not just salute the freedom we were given. Let's guard the freedom we are still building. For every voice. For every dream. For every Indian. Jai Hind." Kajol wrote, "To the land that raised us, shaped us, and inspires us. Happy Independence Day." Vikrant said, "My India, my life, my pride. Happy Independence Day to all of you." Mrunal Thakur posted an Instagram story and wrote, "We carry the stories, remember the struggles, and honour the space to write our own (flag emoji)." Varun wrote "Happy Independence Day" on his Instagram story.

Bipasha Basu shared an Instagram video alongside her daughter Devi. "Happy Independence Day Jai Hind," she wrote along.

"A day to feel extra grateful. Happy Independence Day," Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on her Instagram story.

Diana Penty wrote, "The spirit of freedom is strongest when people, animals, and nature live in harmony. #HappyIndependenceDay." Sonali Bendre uploaded a picture of the flag on her Instagram story and said, "Saluting the courage that brought us here. Happy Independence Day." Manoj Bajpayee posted a picture on his Instagram handle. "Happy Independence Day (flag emoji). Let us use our independence and freedom to make choices to make choices that shape a better future for our nation. Jai Hind.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle, holding the flag. "Happy Independence Day," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Allu Arjun mentioned "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of us. Jai Hind," on his Instagram story.

Sonu Sood shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Happy Independence Day".

Sidharth Malhotra posted an Instagram story and wrote, "Today we celebrate freedom, unity and the spirit of India. #HarGharTiranga".

Dhvani Bhanushali said, "Happy Independence Day! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity and hope (flag emoji)." Other celebrities, who have extended their wishes on the occasion, include the names of Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar , Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Nupur Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Shilpa Shetty, and Shamita Shetty. PTI ATR ATR ATR