Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with parents

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Salman Khan participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as the superstar posted a video of him performing aarti with parents Salma and Salim Khan.

The 59-year-old on Wednesday shared the video on his social media handles, showing his family celebrating the festival.

The video opens with Salman's parents performing the aarti in front of an idol of Ganpati decorated with flowers at their residence.

His brothers Arbaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan, Arpita, husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat Sharma also feature in the video.

Besides Salman, actor-couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also seen performing the aarti with their children.

Khan was last seen in "Sikander", directed by A R Murugadoss. He will next star in "Battle of Galwan", based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. PTI SMR RB