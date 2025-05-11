Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Allu Arjun extend wishes on International Mothers Day

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Allu Arjun, and Karan Johar were among several film celebrities who extended their heartfelt wishes on International Mother's Day 2025 on Sunday.

Every year, International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May to honour mothers and maternal figures.

Salman shared a picture alongside his mother Salma and stepmother Helen on his Instagram handle.

"Thank you dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day," he wrote alongside the post.

Kareena shared a post about the "strength" of a mother on her Instagram Stories.

"Pushpa" star Arjun shared a series of pictures of his mother, his wife Sneha, and his mother-in-law on his X page.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there ❤️ #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/0ID8tyo17k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 11, 2025

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there #MothersDay," he wrote.

Karan wished his mother, producer Hiroo Johar with a post captioned: "Love love love love love love YOU!!!!!!! #happymothersday." Producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, who lost their mother Nirmal Kapoor last week, remembered her in emotional social media posts.

"Maa, You were my dearest hello and my hardest goodbye," Boney Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day," Anil Kapoor said on his Instagram Stories.

"Happy Mother's Day... Today and always," wrote Sanjay Kapoor in an Instagram post.

In an apparent expression of gratitude, actor Suniel Shetty wished the mothers of Indian armed forces personnel amid the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"Happy mother's day... To all the brave mothers and to the Motherland," Shetty wrote.

Ali Fazal shared a sombre note on his Instagram Story addressing all the mothers who have lost their children in the war in the last few years across the world.

"And to children who have lost their mothers these past 2-3 years up until now-we have seen the world turn on its head.. genocides, wars, massacres. When peace seems a distant friend, poetry seems alienated - Art seems to be churning in its own spot... there is but one way- and it is Prayer. a collective prayer," he wrote.

Sunny Deol shared a video on his Instagram handle which featured a series of the pictures of actor alongside his mother, Prakash Kaur.

"To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return - your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day, Mom," he wrote in the caption.

Sanjay Dutt uploaded old pictures with his mother and cinema star Nargis on Instagram, writing "I miss you everyday and love you maa, happy Mother's Day." Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Bharat Mataon Ki Jai! Happy Mother's Day to mine and yours." Kriti Sanon shared a video with her mother on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day Mumma! (heart emojis). To our sunshine of happiness and our pillar of strength! My Biggest supporter and the biggest critic! The problem solver and the drama-queen! The mother as well as the baby of the house! We love you more than you know! Happy Mother's day to all moms out there," she captioned the post.

Kiara Advani -- who is expecting her first child with husband and "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra -- posted a collage with her mother's photos on her Instagram Story. "Happy Mother's Day to my whole (globe emoji)" she wrote.

In a separate post on Instagram, Sidharth wished his mother, mother-in-law and wife Kiara.

"Love You Mom (heart emoji) It all begins with you, but this Mother's Day feels a little more special. Because now it's not about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day! (heart emoji)," he wrote.

In an Instagram post, actor Sonam Kapoor wrote she learnt that true motherhood transcends "faith, borders, and beliefs nurturing not just a family but the spirit of humanity itself".

"She is my mother, and she is also the reflection of Mother India, a land where temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras rise together under the same sky.. Where the language of love is spoken louder than the language of division." "On this Mother's Day, I celebrate not just my Ma, but every mother who teaches us to embrace, include, and love. This is the India I believe in. This is the love I was raised with," she wrote.