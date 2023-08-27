Salman Khan on 35 years in Bollywood: Thank you for your love

Mumbai: Thirty-five years flew by like thirty-five days, said Salman Khan as the superstar celebrated the milestone in his Bollywood career and thanked the audience for their love.

The 57-year-old actor started his journey in movies with 1988's "Biwi Ho To Aisi", which turned 35 on August 22, 2023. He made his debut as a lead in "Maine Pyar Kiya", which released on December 29, 1989.

On Saturday, Salman shared a video montage comprising clips from his films, including "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Dabangg", "Sultan", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Wanted" and his last theatrical release "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan".

35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dRTxyt4tRE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2023

"Thirty-five years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love (sic)" the actor captioned the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Salman Khan Films, the production house founded by Salman in 2014, also marked the 35 years of the star's Bollywood journey.

"Thirty-five years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. @BeingSalmanKhan #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign," the banner wrote.

35 years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. 🎥✨@BeingSalmanKhan #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign pic.twitter.com/LRM8lT3BzT — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) August 26, 2023

The actor, son of prolific screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, was launched into films by director Sooraj Barjatya with "Maine Pyar Kiya", a film that established Salman as the quintessential lover boy, 'Prem'.

He went on to star in musical romance dramas such as "Saajan", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Khamoshi: The Musical", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", and "Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai".

Salman also showed off his comic timing in movies such as "No Entry", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" as well as tried his hand at roles outside his comfort zone with "Phir Milenge", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Tubelight", and "Bharat".

He shifted gears with "Wanted", an out-and-out action drama, and went on to star in high-octane stunt spectacles "Kick" as well as franchises like "Dabangg" and "Ek Tha Tiger".

The actor will next be seen in the third part of the "Tiger" franchise.