Salman Khan opens up about Arijit Singh rift, takes a dig at AR Murugadoss on 'Bigg Boss'

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan, who hosts Bigg Boss", opened up about his rumoured rift with singer Arijit Singh and the box office failure of "Sikandar", directed by AR Murugadoss, on the popular reality TV show.

On his alleged tiff with Arijit, Salman said "Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding had happened from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me — he sang in 'Tiger 3' and now he’s doing one in 'Galwan'".

The speculation about a rift began when Salman passed a comment about the singer looking tired after performing in an award show in 2014. Singh cheekily joked that he was bored by him.

During his latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman was asked which projects he regrets doing by comedian Ravi Gupta. After naming his 1992 films "Suryavanshi" and "Nishchay", he defended his 2025 film "Sikandar" opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

"I don’t regret doing any films in recent times. People do say it can be 'Sikandar', but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good," he said.

The actor then sarcastically took a dig at director A R Murugadoss who earlier said that Salman Khan would not turn on time on the sets in an interview.

"I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said but my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6," Salman said.

"He has directed a film called 'Madharaasi'. It is a very big film and an even bigger blockbuster than 'Sikandar'," Salman said at the box office failure of the movie. PTI SMR SMR BK BK